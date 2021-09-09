‘We will never forget.’ Harford County agencies plan to honor 9/11 anniversary.

The nearly 3,000 flags planted around Bel Air’s town hall represent a solemn reminder of the 2,974 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday, Harford County is preparing to honor those lives lost with multiple events across.
Bel Air spokesperson Patti Parker said this will be the first year such a display is held at the town hall and that the flags will remain there until Monday.
“The Town of Bel Air hopes that the display of flags, that represent the souls lost on 9/11, encourages reflection and perspective of that day and the lives of those both innocent and brave that were forever changed,” Parker said.
Chief of the Bel Air Police Department Charles Moore said the remembrance was very important to the town. While his role in the project, setting up flags was small, he said little actions like that are patriotic and boost the country’s morale.
“It’s just one of those things we want to do to never forget Sept. 11th and the significance it has had on our country,” he said.
Engine driver with the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company John Gallagher said he wanted to make sure everyone remembers the innocent lives lost in the attacks and the heroism of others who ran toward the towers to help people.
The town’s volunteer fire company has also organized a remembrance event Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Station.
Harford County government will host a moment of silence and wreath laying in front of the administration building Friday at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center, spokesperson Cindy Mumby said. While it is an opportunity for county employees to commemorate the day, the public is also welcome to gather. The county also flies a commemorative 9/11 flag through the month of September in remembrance.
“Our annual observances continue as a sign to future generations that although we are resilient, we will never forget the innocent victims of 9/11,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office will also be present at the county government’s event Friday, as well as a remembrance ride beginning at the Darlington fire house and an exhibit by the Harford County library, among others.
The library’s 9/11 exhibit will feature stories from survivors and witnesses to the attacks. It will be viewable at the Bel Air and Abingdon branches; it opens Friday and will remain so through the end of the month.