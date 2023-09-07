Harford County to hold 9/11 memorial on Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly will lead a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the county’s emergency services facility, 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill.

Cassilly also ordered the county flag to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday. The county is also flying a 9/11 flag throughout the month.

“Bringing the community together is an important way to honor the innocent victims and their families,” Cassilly said in a news release. “We must not allow time to dim our memories of their deeds.”

Cassilly also invites citizens to engage in a countywide moment of silence on Monday at 8:46 a.m. — the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.