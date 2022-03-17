7 Dynamic Women conference tour makes Harford County stop

Rev. Lisa Bryson, executive director of Praising Through Recovery’s Trinity Recovery House for Men and Covered Bridge Recovery House for Women in Harford County, is returning as the guest speaker for the launch of the second season of the 7 Dynamic Women Tour.

The women’s conference will take place Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Avenue in Havre de Grace.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://7dynamicwomentourteamharford.eventbrite.com. Attendees must be at least 18 years old to attend.

The purpose of the 7 Dynamic Women Tour is to advocate total freedom through the healing, growth, transformation and empowerment of women, according to conference organizer Monte Twilley.

Bryson and six other Harford County women will share their stories of surviving sexual abuse, domestic violence, overcoming drug and alcohol addiction, and other traumatic life events.

Bryson founded Praising Through Recovery, a non-profit organization based in Edgewood whose mission is to help guide those in recovery, provide a safe haven to the unsheltered community, and bring comfort and clarity to those struggling with their mental health.

Bryson’s past life includes nearly 20 years of drug addiction, homelessness, sexual trauma, jail, institutions, and a suicide attempt. “It nearly snatched away everything God intended for me to be and do,” said Bryson. “However, at my lowest and darkness moment, love conquered all. "

Bryson is dedicated to advocating for stigmatized and marginalized populations; teaching restoration, deliverance, forgiveness, grace, wholeness; and sharing how to overcome and persevere when everything in you wants to throw in the towel.

She is an ordained minister and leads the Praising Through Recovery Meeting of Support at Bridgeway Community Church.

In addition to Bryson, the Team Harford speakers will include: Terri Dukes, a hospice volunteer coordinator; Laura Dahl, a counselor; Heidi Gerard, an outreach specialist; Cassandra Ferguson, radio show host and CEO of Elevation Global Media Group; Jacinda Gibbons, a chaplain, trainer and coach; and Allison Killian, district manager for cellular retailer TCC. Sylvia Bryant, deputy director of the Harford County Department of Community Services, will serve as the program moderator.

To learn more about the tour, visit the website at https://7dynamicwomen.com/harford, email info@7dynamicwomen.com, or call (667) 207-9831.