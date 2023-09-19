Havre de Grace Art Show to celebrate ‘60 Years of Art’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The oldest ongoing public event in Harford County is celebrating a milestone this year.

As the finale to Visit Harford – Arts Across Harford Week, the 60th annual Havre de Grace Art Show will kick off “60 Years of Art” with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at the STAR Centre, 700 Congress Ave. in Havre de Grace. Patrons are encouraged to don 1960s attire in honor of this special anniversary theme.

“The Havre de Grace Art Show is a renowned, juried fine arts and crafts festival that features varied attractions from year to year, as well as many who return annually to exhibit and sell their work,” event coordinator Cindy Height said.

The reception will feature a silent auction with donated works from exhibitors and local businesses, as well as a historical Havre de Grace Art Show display. A pop-up display will feature works from artists past and present, with some items available for sale.

MacGregor’s Restaurant will provide light fare, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or at the door for $20.

The art show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 30 on the waterfront at Tydings and Concord Point Parks. Admission is free.

This juried show will highlight work by artists, makers, craftspeople and authors. They will be exhibiting and selling original works from books and photography, to drawings, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting. Other handmade crafts ranging from basketry, ceramics/pottery, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, metal- and woodwork will be featured.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the live entertainment in both parks, beginning with Turtle Tribe Three at 10 a.m. in Tydings Park and the Maryland Bay Skippers Jump Rope Club at 10:30 a.m. in Concord Point Park.

The Kids’ Zone, adjacent to the playground in Tydings Park, will include art activities, Professor Horner’s Punch & Judy Show, and story time with author Lindsey Pope. For a complete list of activities, visit hdgartshow.org.

Free parking will be available in the large lot located at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street, from which the city trolley will shuttle patrons to and from the art show. The trolley will also make stops around the city for the “Ride the Tide” free tour of Historic Havre de Grace.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion and sponsored by the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse. Funds raised benefit the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and other various cultural arts projects.