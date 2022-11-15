59th annual Havre de Grace Art Show awards

Despite the rain on Sunday afternoon, it was a “picture-perfect weekend” during the 59th annual Havre de Grace Art Show held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, according to Cindy Height, event coordinator.

The two-day juried art show highlights original works by artists, makers and craftspeople. Here are the winners, by category:

Fibers

First place: Carolyn Snowden, Havre de Grace

Second place: Louise Beyer, Churchville

Glass

First place: Meredith Ormsby, Baltimore

Second place: Bonnie Boothe, Delta, Pa.

Jewelry

First place: Fatima Campbell, Silver Spring

Second place: Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, Pa.

Third place: Daniel Carey, Oxford

Miscellaneous

First place: Rebecca Frost, Churchville

Second place: Diana Lightner, Bel Air

Third place: Andrew Leitzer, Fallston

Mixed Media

First place: Lia de Lyon, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Second place: Tatiana Bell, Westminster

Third place: Marianna Russo, Middletown, Pa.

Painting

First place: Diane Gibson, Bel Air

Second place: Ron Crouse, Bel Air

Third place: Deborah Butts, Gettysburg, Pa.

Photography

First place: John Lauritsen, Elkton

Second place: Walter Payne, Laurel

Third place: Keith Moyer, Bel Air

Pottery

First place: Mark Poole, Smithsburg

Second place: Karen O’Lone-Hahn, Landenberg, Pa.

Third place: Melissa Oberg, Joppa

Sculpture

First place: Mike Lust, Havre de Grace

Second place: Jodi Harvey, Port Deposit

Third place: Judith McKellar, Warrenton, Va.

Students

First place: Emma Sewell, Fallston

Second place: Robert J. Scott, Harford Community College Student Galley Association, Bel Air

Third place: Noella Riden, Havre de Grace

Woodworking

First place: Gilbert Carey, Milton, Pa.

Second place: Allan Fausnaught, Landenberg, Pa.

Third place: Brandon Donaldson, Havre de Grace

Best in Show

Gilbert Carey, Milton, Pa.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Concord Point Lighthouse. The volunteer-run event raises funds to benefit the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and various cultural arts projects.