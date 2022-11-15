59th annual Havre de Grace Art Show awards

Despite the rain on Sunday afternoon, it was a “picture-perfect weekend” during the 59th annual Havre de Grace Art Show held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, according to Cindy Height, event coordinator.
The two-day juried art show highlights original works by artists, makers and craftspeople. Here are the winners, by category:
Fibers
First place: Carolyn Snowden, Havre de Grace
Second place: Louise Beyer, Churchville
Glass
First place: Meredith Ormsby, Baltimore
Second place: Bonnie Boothe, Delta, Pa.
Jewelry
First place: Fatima Campbell, Silver Spring
Second place: Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, Pa.
Third place: Daniel Carey, Oxford
Miscellaneous
First place: Rebecca Frost, Churchville
Second place: Diana Lightner, Bel Air
Third place: Andrew Leitzer, Fallston
Mixed Media
First place: Lia de Lyon, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Second place: Tatiana Bell, Westminster
Third place: Marianna Russo, Middletown, Pa.
Painting
First place: Diane Gibson, Bel Air
Second place: Ron Crouse, Bel Air
Third place: Deborah Butts, Gettysburg, Pa.
Photography
First place: John Lauritsen, Elkton
Second place: Walter Payne, Laurel
Third place: Keith Moyer, Bel Air
Pottery
First place: Mark Poole, Smithsburg
Second place: Karen O’Lone-Hahn, Landenberg, Pa.
Third place: Melissa Oberg, Joppa
Sculpture
First place: Mike Lust, Havre de Grace
Second place: Jodi Harvey, Port Deposit
Third place: Judith McKellar, Warrenton, Va.
Students
First place: Emma Sewell, Fallston
Second place: Robert J. Scott, Harford Community College Student Galley Association, Bel Air
Third place: Noella Riden, Havre de Grace
Woodworking
First place: Gilbert Carey, Milton, Pa.
Second place: Allan Fausnaught, Landenberg, Pa.
Third place: Brandon Donaldson, Havre de Grace
Best in Show
Gilbert Carey, Milton, Pa.
The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Concord Point Lighthouse. The volunteer-run event raises funds to benefit the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and various cultural arts projects.