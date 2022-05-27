Harford Gold Star Mother readies to share her story about her late son on Memorial Day

After nine years, Linda Willey says she is ready to help others by sharing her story of grief and forgiveness after the loss of her son, Army Sgt. Clayton Michael Willey.

The Joppatowne resident will be the family speaker at the 55th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Monday, which will be held within the Circle of the Immortals monument located on the grounds of the cemetery, 200 East Padonia Road in Timonium.

Service members with ties to Maryland who were lost within the last year will be recognized, and the event will pay tribute to all men and women of the U.S. armed forces who have paid the highest price in defense of their country.

Willey is a Gold Star Mother. The Gold Star designation is given to people whose loved ones — spouses, children, siblings, parents — have died while serving.

“The way the world is now, we need to know there is an eternity,” sWilley said. “I think this is an opportunity to share what has helped me.”

Clayton Willey took his own life on April 11, 2013. She said her son, who was 24 years old when he died, had been diagnosed with “some PTSD” and was dealing with other personal issues.

Clayton Willey was assigned to Ft. Hood, Texas, and had recently returned to the post from a deployment to Afghanistan. He had been deployed to Iraq, and he was receiving treatment on and off the post, his mother said.

Clayton Willey was also a mentor to the Jarrettsville Young Marines, a group he participated in during middle and high school, she said. One of the Jarrettsville Young Marines, 13-year-old Parker White, will recite the Pledge of Allegiance with Linda Willey to start the ceremony on Monday.

Linda Willey said she finally reached a point where she is ready to share her story, which is why she reached out to the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to be the family speaker. During last year’s ceremony, she listened as a father as well as her friend shared their stories, and it motivated her to honor her son and inspire others as her son would want, she said.

“It has been nine years since Clay passed, and I would really like to honor him,” she said. “I really feel this is the time to share and honor his memory.”

In the time since her son’s death, Willey has faced some of her biggest challenges learning to accept and forgive, she said. She no longer blames those who she believes were involved with Clay’s debilitating thoughts, she said.

“It was just recently, in the eighth year he has been gone, where I had actually begun to forgive individuals I believe were involved in his life,” she said. “Also, accepting that it was not just one thing that put him over the edge. There were many things happening in his life.”

After getting to her acceptance and forgiveness stages of grief, Willey said she felt ready to share her story of healing with others like her.

“I am really no different than anyone else,” she said. “I want to be able to share that you can go on living even though your loved ones are gone. There is a purpose for me to be here. I just want to give hope to others.”

There were many signs telling her to share her story, she said. Considering the memorial event had other speakers lined up when Linda called, she had faith that she would get a spot as a speaker if it was meant for her, she said. Willey also felt it was time to share because of her continuing experience facilitating grief share, which she has been doing since 2016, she said.

“My healing was not instantaneous, yet here I am helping others even though I am not in the best of places,” Willey said. “I feel like I am in a much better place and I put it out there in grief that if I get selected, it is meant to be.”

Along with Linda Willey, other speakers include Alan Walden from the American Flag Foundation, U.S. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, Matthew D. Ortega from the Maryland National Guard’s joint force headquarters, Col.Wayde R. Minami from the Maryland National Guard and Cpt. Dru DiMattia, president of the American Merchant Marine Veterans.

Dulaney Valley’s Circle of Immortals was dedicated in 1967 and reserved for Marylanders killed in action. Twenty-six service members who died in Vietnam are buried within the circle. The area is also home to the official Baltimore County World War II/Korean War Memorial, dedicated in 1998, and The Children of Liberty Memorial, which was added in 1990 and dedicated to Maryland service members who died at the hands of terrorists.

It includes a plaque dedicated to the seven Maryland service members who lost their lives in the 1991 Liberation of Kuwait, the names of the three Maryland service members killed in 2000 aboard the USS Cole, and the names of the service members killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon.

