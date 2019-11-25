Two county agencies were urging the county commissioners 50 years ago this week to drop a 6 percent interest rate ceiling to allow the sale of up to $28 million in bonds.
The bonds would need to be sold in 1970 and the Board of Education and Metropolitan Commission asked that lawmakers consider, during a special session of the Maryland General Assembly called by Gov. Marvin Mandel on Dec. 16, repealing the local threshold.
The Metropolitan Commission need to sell $12 million and the school system $16 million, $7 million of which was already approved.
“Does anybody have any ideas which doesn’t cost money,” Sen. William James asked, while Commissioner Fred Baldwin said he was concerned about “the county going broke.”
Money was necessary for a new detention center, a new home for disabled children and Citizens Nursing Home as well as the two county agencies.
Cases of alcohol and moonshine were seized 50 years ago this week during three separate raids in Havre de Grace. Five men and women were arrested afterward.
The arrests, of people at their private homes by members of the state Alcohol Tax Unit, were part of a police crackdown on illegal sale and possession of alcoholic beverages in the city and the culmination of a three-week investigation.
After receiving reports of alcoholic beverage being sold without a license, undercover officers bought the alcohol from each of the five people.
Harford County’s head of public works asked the State Roads Commission 50 years ago this week for a traffic light at both Fountain Green Road and Shucks Corner along Route 22.
Robert Hajzyk said that while state studies showed no need for a light in Fountain Green, he said there were serious accidents at those intersections and they warranted a full traffic signal rather than four-way stop signs.
Shucks Corner had a four-way stop and a blinking yellow light, but during peak hours it was difficult to make left turns from Route 22 into Harford Junior College and traffic coming from the school had trouble making left turns onto Route 22.
Police were on the lookout for a man they called “sweaterboy,” who was suspected of exposing himself in public in the Joppatowne area 50 years ago.
Nine- and 11-year-old girls told their parents they were confronted by a man “wearing only a navy blue sweater” in a dark blue car. The same man was believed to have exposed himself in the Fallston area not long after the first incident.
Damage was estimated $500,000 to the main assembly building of the Million-Rutherford Company in Fallston, where grandfather clocks were made. The building was destroyed by a fire 50 years ago this week.
Six-hundred to 700 clocks were destroyed by the fire in the building, where plywood was also stored. Investigators said the blaze did not appear to be suspicious.
An 18-year-old from Churchville was arrested 50 years ago and charged with stabbing a 69-year-old storekeeper in the chest with an ice pick.
The teen was arrested in Delaware almost seven hours after he stabbed the woman who was working in her Carsins Run store on Route 22. After being stabbed the woman staggered outside and summoned help - she was in satisfactory condition at the hospital.
Christmas shoppers in Bel Air wouldn’t have to pay for parking 50 years ago for the 10 days between Dec. 15 and Dec. 25.
Parkers meters would indicate to drivers that money would not need to be put in. Mayor Werner Buchal asked that the message be written in something that would come off.
Harford Memorial Hospital announced 50 years ago it was opening its coronary care unit, which had four beds and would allow specialty trained nurses to monitor the heartbeats of all four patients at the same time.
Anyone with serious heart problems, or suspected problems, could be placed in one of the four beds, their heartbeat constantly registered on an oscilloscope next to the bed and near a nurse.