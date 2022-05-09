Two Harford County firefighters honored at Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

The mother of Baltimore City Police officer Keona S. Holley is escorted up to accept a plaque in honor of her daughter during the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

After a challenging year for Maryland first responders, who faced the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the everyday dangers of their jobs, 15 first responders who died in the line of duty, including Harford County Firefighter/EMT Wayne V. Fisher and Firefighter Janet H. Holbrook, were honored Friday during a statewide Fallen Heroes Day service. The number of men and women honored was a record.

”It’s sad because they have families, but it good we can be there for the families,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. ”It’s a chance to show the families that you still remember even if it has been five or six months.”

Fisher, a nine-year veteran of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation, passed away suddenly from a medical emergency Feb. 6 while on duty at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company.

“Harford County honors the service of EMT Wayne Fisher and all those who give of themselves to save lives in our community,” Glassman said. “We send our thanks and prayers to Wayne’s family, his friends and his fellow first responders in this time of grief.”

Holbrook, of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, passed away Feb. 22 after returning home from an emergency call.

“Janet Holbrook served as a volunteer first responder in Harford County for more than 25 years,” Glassman said. “We honor her dedication to our community and send blessings to her husband, Whiteford VFC President Larry Holbrook, and their brothers and sisters in the fire service, family and friends.”

While heavy rain poured down throughout the ceremony almost as a reflection of the grim occasion, family and friends of the fallen first responders gathered under a tent while a color guard stood outside in formation.

Local television personality Mary Beth Marsden opened the ceremony — held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Baltimore County — and, in her welcoming speech, highlighted how this year’s program honored more fallen heroes than ever before.

“I wish the weather was better, but I guess it is fitting because we are honoring and mourning for more fallen heroes than we ever have at Fallen Heroes Day,” Marsden said.

After the opening speech from Marsden, keynote speaker Denise Koch, award-winning journalist and anchor at WJZ, honored the fallen heroes.

“Heroism is the decision to get up in the morning and go to work at a job you know carries risks. Life-threatening risks,” Koch said. “It can be easy to take that type of commitment for granted. We often take for granted the things that most deserve our gratitude, and that is why it is so important that we gather under this tent each year to remember how heroes live their lives. "

After the speech, the Hereford High School Chamber Choir sang “Amazing Grace.” As the choir sang, the rain came down harder. The heavy rain continued until Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford started his memorial address.

“Even in one of our most unprecedented and uncertain time’s in our nation’s history our front line heroes stepped up,” Rutherford said. “Without hesitation, they put on their uniforms and work tirelessly to protect us from COVID-19 and its many harmful effects. Some of those we honor today lost their lives due to their battle with the virus.”

Seven of the 15 honorees died from COVID. Among those honored were Baltimore Det. Richard Bosack and Anne Arundel County firefighter John Balcer, who died before Fallen Heroes Day was established.

After the presentation, Jon Wilkinson, singer and songwriter, sang “Be My Angel.” As Wilkinson sang “will you be my angel, my angel swing low over me, and surround me with your light,” the rain came down harder. After the performance, the rain started to slow down. Then, the name of each fallen hero was read.

In addition to Fischer and Holbrook, the 2022 honorees included: