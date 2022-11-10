Local businesses, individuals honored at 30th annual Harford Award

Members of the Harford County business community and local dignitaries gathered for the 30th annual Harford Award on Oct. 19 at Water’s Edge Events Center.
The award honors companies and organizations which exemplify a strong commitment to the Harford County business community, according to Natalie Pixley, director of strategic partnerships for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Recipients are chosen through a nomination/application process focused on business growth, increased employment, unique and creative business strategies, technology innovation and charitable contributions.
The 2022 Harford Award recipients include:
- Ron Filling & Fred Anderson, Andy Klein Legacy Award. Named after the late president of Klein’s Family Markets, this award recognizes those people/businesses showing consistent and continual dedication to Harford County. Filling and Anderson have dedicated themselves to serving Harford County through Thompson Automotive Group in Edgewood and various philanthropic initiatives. “Ron and Fred were at the forefront of the Route 40 Revitalization efforts and created an Auto Mechanic Apprenticeship program at the dealership,” Pixley said.
- Architectural Design Works, Service. The architectural design and land planning firm has been in business over 30 years. “Harford County’s landscape is greatly influenced by countless ADW projects,” Pixley said.
- Harford County Education Foundation, Non-Profit. Since its inception in 2003, the Harford County Education Foundation has provided 102 college scholarships, $246,000 in school supplies, $124,000 in school/classroom innovation grants, and over 21,000 books gifted to children from birth through fifth grade, according to Pixley.
- Skylight Creative Ideas, Retail. Family-owned and operated since 1977, Skylight Creative Ideas is the highest revenue-producing promotional products company in Harford County and is in the top 15% nationally for a family-owned, promotional products business, Pixley said.
- The Clorox Company, Manufacturing & Distribution. Clorox has been in Aberdeen since 1992. The facility has increased wages year over year through their skill-pay-based program and continues to offer job opportunities where employees are trained to become highly skilled, technical experts in various aspects of the business model, Pixley said. Clorox-Aberdeen is the largest bleach provider in the company serving the Midwest, Atlantic and Northeast markets.
- MacGregor’s Restaurant, Hospitality/Tourism. Located in Havre de Grace, the restaurant is celebrating its 35th anniversary. MacGregor’s attributes its longevity to believing that success is attainable when you love what you do and who you do it for every single day, Pixley said. “MacGregor’s is so much more than food - it’s community.”