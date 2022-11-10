Local businesses, individuals honored at 30th annual Harford Award

Ron Filling & Fred Anderson, Thompson Automotive Group, Andy Klein Legacy Award. Local businesses, individuals honored at 30th annual Harford Awards. The 30th annual Harford Award was handed out recently in six categories, sponsored by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. (MidAtlantic Photographic LLC/MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Members of the Harford County business community and local dignitaries gathered for the 30th annual Harford Award on Oct. 19 at Water’s Edge Events Center.

The award honors companies and organizations which exemplify a strong commitment to the Harford County business community, according to Natalie Pixley, director of strategic partnerships for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Recipients are chosen through a nomination/application process focused on business growth, increased employment, unique and creative business strategies, technology innovation and charitable contributions.

The 2022 Harford Award recipients include: