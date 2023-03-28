Three students win awards at Harford County’s 2023 Leading Women Awards

The Harford County Department of Community Services and Commission for Women celebrated this year’s women leaders at the 2023 Leading Women Awards on March 15, recognizing young women who are dedicated to compassionate community service and superior academic achievement.

“The successes of tonight’s nominees and their bright futures are wonderful,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a news release. “They have achieved excellence in school, and they volunteer countless hours to improve the lives of others. I am happy to recognize them, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve next.”

Advertisement

Imyjah Taylor, a seventh grader from Aberdeen Middle School; Joy Jacobs, a ninth grader from The John Carroll School; and Leah Wynn, a 12th grader from Bel Air High School won the the 2023 Leading Women Award out of 15 students that were nominated.

Each young woman received a check for $500 from the Harford County Public Library and multiple citations from local elected officials.

Advertisement

“Success is as much about opportunities as following your passions,” said keynote speaker Claudine Adams, chief executive officer and founder of Bravura Inc. “Look for them and be open to them.”

The late Violet “Vi” Ripken, a founding member of the Harford County Boys and Girls Club and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, was honored as the 2023 Leading Woman of the Past.

Mary Hastler, chair of the Harford County Commission for Women, recounted the life story and community presence of Ripken, who was honored for her dedication to her family, her community and serving at-risk youth.

The commission would like to thank event sponsors Harford County Public Library, Harford Mutual Insurance Group and HarfordTV for their generosity.

For more information about the Commission for Women, please visit www.harfordcountymd.gov or contact 410-638-3389. Applications for the 2024 Harford County Leading Women Awards will be available in the fall.