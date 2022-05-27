Grandma earns degree from Harford Community College at 64

Zelphia Jones is all smiles as she waves her diploma after crossing the stage durng the Harford Community College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 26, 2022. Jones graduated with her degree in Sociology-Social Work from Harford Community College. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Nearly five decades after graduating from high school, Zelphia Jones, a 64-year-old grandmother of five from Aberdeen, graduated from Harford County Community College Thursday with an associate’s degree in social work.

Jones credits HCC for providing the tools and resources she needed to fulfill her dream of earning a degree.

“Although other colleges are bigger, the help is there for you,” said Jones. “I would not trade this place for anything.”

Jones graduated from high school in North Carolina in 1976. She completed almost a year at a technical school there, then dropped out when she became pregnant. She didn’t return to college because “it was never the right time,” she said. That changed when she had to help her youngest grandchild with his math homework.

Jones’ grandson, in elementary school at the time, would come to her crying because all of his answers were wrong, she said. Realizing that her knowledge was outdated, Jones became motivated to get her degree.

“When he told me all his answers were wrong, I was like, ‘Am I really that out of touch?’" Jones said, adding that she told herself: “I need to go back to school. I promised myself that I [would], but I never took the time to do it.”

In 2018, she enrolled at Harford County Community College to stay close to home and pursue an associate’s degree in social work to become a compassionate voice for children like her daughter, she said.

Jones faced a number of challenges on her path to a degree. Her husband is a Vietnam veteran who suffers post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes episodes of anxiety and depression. Also, she suffered a stroke in 2013, which has affected her ability to process information, she said.

During Jones’ first year as a student, she took all remedial classes to get back on track. As she went through her college career, her personal issues would start to creep into her academics.

Her husband would have episodes, while Jones just could not understand course material fast enough at times to meet all of her assigned deadlines, she said.

“I wanted to quit three times,” Jones said. “I cannot comprehend as well because of my stroke. Sometimes I feel perfect, while other times I just do not understand.”

HCC staff supported her in her struggles and provided tools for her to succeed, Jones said. Her social work classes helped her understand and manage her husband’s episodes better, while the college provided accommodations that allowed her extra time to complete assignments after receiving the required paperwork.

For testing online or at the testing center, she would receive an extra hour, she said. Professors would speak directly to her if there was an issue that was out of her control and would take that into consideration, she said.

“My professors were very good with understanding what I was going through,” Jones said. “They allow you to do things at your own pace.”

Jones compared her former school to HCC, saying her college experience “was like apples to oranges” because of the support she received on campus.

“More people are willing to help here,” Jones said. “Even the students were willing to help. In all of my classes I was probably the oldest person there, including the teacher, but they never disrespected me.”

Professors at Harford Community College were very understanding, she said, including HCC President Theresa Felder, who was available for assistance. Jones said that was not the case with the previous president.

“It is always about communication,” Jones said. “I had no problem doing that.”

Jones finished her last classes in December 2021 with a 3.01 GPA, she said. She said her experience at HCC has given her the confidence to get a four-year degree in social work. She’s looking at attending Salisbury University’s satellite campus in Cecil County to complete her undergraduate work.

Jones received her degree during the first of two commencement ceremonies Thursday at APGFCU Arena, one at 2 p.m. for graduates in the arts and humanities and the behavioral and social sciences, and the other at 6 p.m. for graduates in business and applied technology, nursing and allied health professions, science, technology, engineering and math.

About 350 of the more than 800 Harford Community College graduates crossed the stage during Thursday’s ceremonies. Vice President for Academic Affairs Timothy A. Sherwood presented the candidates for graduation, and Felder conferred the degrees and certificates. The ceremonies also included August and December 2021 graduates.

During commencement exercises, Brittany Arroyo and Shreeyam Mishra were presented with Outstanding Student Leadership awards from Jacqueline S. Jackson, vice president for student success. This award recognizes a student who has earned a minimum GPA of 3.0, and has made significant contributions of personal time, effort and dedication to the college and community.

Felder presented Sandra M. Osborn, senior vice president/operations officer at Harford Bank, with the 2022 Harford Community College Distinguished Alumni Award. The award honors the achievements of former students who have attained outstanding success in their chosen profession, demonstrated a commitment to the community, and maintained interest in and service to Harford Community College.

Graduate Zelphia Jones, right, poses for a few photos with her mother Annie Thorton as they gather with family after the Harford Community College commencement ceremony Thursday, May 26, 2022. Jones graduated with her degree in Sociology-Social Work from Harford Community College. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

