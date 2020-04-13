Glassman’s proposed $948 million budget for Harford County gives $20 million more to schools

Despite the economic hardship presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman unveiled his proposed $948 million budget Monday — one that fully funds the school system’s request and is nearly $45 million greater than last year’s total.
The proposed budget would not increase taxes while providing additional funding education and public safety.
Glassman unveiled the highlights for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget through a video posted on the county’s YouTube page. On Tuesday, he’ll present the budget legislation to the Harford County Council for introduction.
There is approximately $11 million less for capital projects in the coming year’s budget than in FY2020. The capital budget is nearly $145 million of the proposed budget, falling by approximately 7% from last year’s roughly $156 million.
The general fund, meanwhile, saw an increase of $37 million to $632.4 million for FY2021, which begins July 1.
If adopted as it stands, the budget would increase total funding to education — public schools as well as the community college and libraries by approximately $85 million.
The budget would increase county funding to Harford County Public Schools by approximately $20 million, consistent with the Harford County Superintendent Sean Bulson’s budget request, which was adopted by the school board in February. The school board’s budget would increase from $256 million to $278 million if the budget is adopted as it currently stands, meaning 50.6% of all county revenues would go toward schools.
Bulson said he was satisfied with the county executive’s proposal when reached via phone Monday. Previously, he said an increase could accommodate 115 new positions within the school system, reviving some old jobs and adding some new ones.
“He fully funded the operating request that the board put forward,” Bulson said. “That is good news for us.”
The budget would “fully fund the Harford Community College’s budget request and a 3% increase to support the Harford County Public Library,” according to the document.
The proposed budget also shows an approximately $2 million cut to administration costs, according to the document, and a $608,000 reduction in the public works’ allocations.
Glassman said that, while many have felt the coronavirus’ economic impact and more issues are on the horizon, conservative spending has preserved the county’s available fund balance at around $20 million. That gives the county cushion for hard fiscal times like those Glassman forecasted as a result of the pandemic.
“What we do know is that over the past five years I have made difficult decisions that, along with conservative budgeting of revenues and expenditures, have allowed us to rebuild our reserves from near depleted levels,” he wrote a brief of the budget. “That is why I resisted prior calls to spend down our savings: to provide flexibility when we need it most.”
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, under the proposed budget, would receive approximately $5.5 million more than last year — up from $84 million to $90 million. Emergency services would also get $3.5 million more than last year.