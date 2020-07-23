Harford Land Trust’s 20/20 challenge encourages residents to bike, hike or kayak the county

The Harford Land Trust is encouraging people to get outside as part of its 20/20 challenge — exhorting county residents to cover 20 miles either by land or water to raise awareness for preserving natural resources and land for outdoor public recreation.
The nonprofit land trust and the Ben Boniface Deer Creek Valley Fund are providing an interactive map of county trails for participants to explore on horseback, foot or while kayaking or boating, according to a news statement. Registration for the program opens Friday and costs $20 for individuals and $35 for families. Participants will receive a cooling neck gaiter and be eligible to win other outdoor-themed prizes, the release states.
Those who sign up for the self-directed challenge can take on 20 miles or opt for a shorter 10-mile option. There is no set route for the challenge, which can be completed anywhere in Harford County.
“The health crisis is showing us loudly and clearly the importance of access to open space. We invite everyone to hit the trails and waterways this August to enjoy Harford’s most treasured places and to show their support for land preservation,” Harford Land Trust Executive Director Kristin Kirkwood said.
Registration for the event will be open through Aug. 31. The event replaces the Ben Boniface Kayak Poker Run, according to the statement.