Youth sellers part with the animals they have raised for annual 4-H livestock sale

The proceeds raised through the annual 4-H Livestock Sale, typically one of the most-popular events at the summer fair, go back to the sellers, who range in age from 8 to 19. Sellers can save the money for college or put in toward raising an animal for the next year’s fair. Buyers, including individuals and large and small businesses, can either send the animal to market for slaughter or donate it back for sale to raise money for the 4-H and FFA scholarship funds.