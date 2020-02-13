Three-vehicle crash on Route 152 in Harford County hospitalizes two, including mail truck driver

Two women, including the driver of a mail truck, were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 152 in Joppa.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the crash near the intersection with Old Mountain Road Central around 2:30 p.m.
A dump truck and mail truck were both traveling south on Route 152, when the mail truck went to make a left turn on Old Mountain Road Central when it was clipped from behind by the dump truck, Ron Snyder, a spokesman for state police, said the preliminary investigation showed.
The dump truck would also strike an Acura SUV, Snyder said.
The driver of the mail truck, who was not identified by police, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, police said. The extent of her injuries were not clear Thursday.
The driver of the Acura, who was also not identified by police, was transported by ambulance to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the dump truck, James Fernandez, 27, of Edgewood, was cited for negligent driving and following too closely to another vehicle, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.