14-year-old boy dies after being recovered from pool in Bel Air, officials say

A 14-year-old boy who was recovered from a pool Wednesday afternoon in Bel Air was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m. at a local hospital, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.
The Harford County Fire and EMS department said the Bel Air volunteer fire company was dispatched to the 2100 block of Cypress Drive at 4:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the boy at the bottom of an in-ground pool, officials said. The boy was transported to a local hospital in what the department called grave condition.
“At this time, detectives from our Criminal Investigations Division are still on scene conducting a routine investigation," the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night. "At this stage in the investigation, they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances or foul play.”