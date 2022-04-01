NMTC Visionary Awards gala to honor Larry Muzzelo, deputy of CECOM, as Visionary of the Year

Twelve Marylanders will be honored for STEM-educated workforce development and advancing our technology and innovation base to grow the economy and protect national security at the 11th annual Northeastern Maryland Technology Council Visionary Awards Gala on April 20, a virtual event this year.

“The combination of a highly educated workforce and expanding technology growth provides rewarding careers for our children, boosts our regional economy, and protects our national security,” the organization said on its website.

Larry Muzzelo, deputy to the commanding general, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) at Aberdeen Proving Grounds will be honored as the 2022 Visionary of the Year.

This awards gala, the largest of its kind in Maryland, is now in its 11th year. Supporting this gala are leaders and contributors from industry, government and education.

Honorees are nominated by previous their forebears who are now members of the Academy of Visionary Awards.

The 2022 Visionary Award honorees are:

Leader: Dr. Christy Dryer, vice president of Academic Programs, Cecil College

Leader: Jaclyn (Jackie) Madden, professor of Biology, Harford Community College

Leader: Adam Bogner, Chief Signals Intelligence, U.S. Army C5ISR Center

Innovator: Dr. Eoin O’Driscoll, director Critical Infrastructure Protection: DSA, Inc.

Innovator: Mark Butkiewicz, vice president, Applied Technology Operation, SURVICE Engineering

Innovator: Dr. Vishnu Marla, material scientist, multiple patent holder, W.L. Gore

Mentor: Brande Biddy, assistant professor Of mathematics · Cecil College

Mentor: Dr. Chi-Chin Wu, materials scientist, U.S. Army Research Laboratory

Mentor: Dr. Edward Schmidt, senior Science Society, U.S. ARL (Ret.)

Rising Star: Sarah Patrick, Information Science student at University of Maryland

Rising Star: Olivia Webster, biomedical engineer, U.S. Army Public Health APG

The event will be on April 20, 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Waters Edge Event Center in Belcamp. To register or sponsor, visit: nmtc.org/nmtc-visionary-awards/.

NMTC connects collaborative leaders in academia, industry and the federal government to build a STEM-educated workforce that will advance the technology and innovation needed to expand our economy and protect national security.