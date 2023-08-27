Harford sheriff’s office identifies suspect, victims in triple murder-suicide

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Harford County Sheriffs Dept. and Chief Medical Examiner’s office are on the scene of a shooting at 341 Trimble Road with multiple victims. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect and victims in Saturday’s apparent triple murder-suicide in Joppatowne.

Deputies said in a news release that Devin Brown, 34, and his mother, 65-year-old Sherlyn Pitts, arrived at the Trimble Road apartment to visit her niece, 38-year-old Sheena Smothers, and Smothers’ son, a 17-year old. Police believe that during the visit, Brown pulled a gun and shot three family members before shooting himself.

Advertisement

After responding to 911 reports of gunshots, deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 11:18 a.m. and entered the apartment. They found four people, including the teen, with gunshot wounds. Three were dead, and the teen was severely injured. A deputy moved him from the crime scene, and he was transported to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

A motive is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Harford County Councilman Dion Guthrie said on Saturday he had never seen something like this in Joppatowne before.

“Four dead. I haven’t seen anything like that here since I moved in 1966,” Guthrie said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook. People can’t believe it. It’s sad. It’s a nice, friendly town, so you know people will come together.”

Currently, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the motive of the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact 443-567-7201.