Havre de Grace man shot through the door of his home, deputies say

A 31-year-old Harford County man was shot late Friday when several suspects tried to break into his house on Gravel Hill Road in Havre de Grace, according to the county sheriff.
Shortly before midnight, deputies found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man first noticed one, then several suspects outside his home. As the suspects tried to break into the house, one of them fired shots through a door, wounding the man.
The suspects fled on foot. The victim provided county detectives with a description of one of them. Deputies searched the area between his house and North Earlton Road, near Interstate 95, but did not locate suspects.