Elementary school, Central Office closed in Harford County because of power outages

The storms that swept through Maryland Wednesday knocked out power to nearly 17,000 customers and caused an elementary school and school offices in Harford County to close Thursday.

Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School was closed to students and staff Thursday because of a power outage, according to Harford County Public Schools officials. In addition, the A.A. Roberty Building, also known as Central Office, had to be closed staff and visitors because it was without electricity.

The school and Central Office are in Bel Air.

Officials asked people who had meetings scheduled at the Central Office to reschedule it for a later date.

All other HCPS schools areoperating on their normal schedule, according to school officials.

Trees were reported downed in Harford County near the intersection of Routes 152 and 165 in Fallston and on Garnett Road near Joppa Farm Road in Joppatowne.

Cleanup continued throughout the county Thursday morning causing some traffic delays in areas affected by power outages and downed trees.