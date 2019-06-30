Driver taken to hospital after crash in Harford County

A driver was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after their vehicle left the road in Harford County Sunday morning, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The crash was the first of two separate crashes at Route 155 and Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace Sunday morning, the hose company said in a Facebook post.

The name of the driver was not released, nor were the cause of the accidents or the outcome of the second.

A Susquehanna Hose Company representative who answered the phone at the firehouse Sunday referred questions to Chief Scott Hurst, who could not immediately be reached.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

