Harford County sheriff’s office investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery of grocery store

The Harford County Sheriff’s office is investigating the report of an armed robbery of a grocery store on Christmas Eve in Edgewood, officials said Saturday.
At 4:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the sheriff’s office responded to Perez International Foods in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway after an armed robbery was reported. When deputies arrived, they were told an unknown male displaying a knife entered the store, went behind the counter and demanded money, deputies said.
The man then fled the scene with the undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a gray sweater, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s office or Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.