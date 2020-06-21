Investigators seeking vehicle after suspected arson in Bel Air causes over $1 million in damage

Investigators are seeking information about a possible suspect vehicle after they determined arson caused two building fires and more than $1 million in damages in Bel Air in the early hours of Saturday morning.
At 3:29 a.m., Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies responded to a building fire in the 1200 block of Bel Air Road. Firefighters arrived to find two buildings, each a metal shell structure hosting a combined eight businesses, on fire and were able to contain the blazes within 40 minutes. Only two businesses suffered direct damage from the fires, which a team of Deputy State Fire Marshals determined to be arson, but the flames caused an estimated loss of over $1 million.
Deputy State Fire Marshals are looking for information about a suspicious truck reported to have been in the area, a late model, potentially 2015-2019, Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab. Anyone with information about the fire, the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tipline at 410-386-3050.