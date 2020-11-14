Abingdon bank robbed, sheriff’s deputies seek suspect

A man robbed a bank in Abingdon Friday afternoon, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to the First National Bank in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Blvd. shortly before 4:30 p.m. and were told a man who implied he was armed demanded cash from a teller, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no injuries and the robber fled the bank on foot, the office said.
The suspect was described as a man of average build wearing a mask, a black winter hat and a gray long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kramer at 443-409-3546. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit a tip to harfordsheriff.org/wanted; text CRIMES to 274637 and begin the message with “MCS," or phone Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477. If your information leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the crime, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.