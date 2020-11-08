Harford County man charged in Belcamp shooting of sibling

A 36-year-old Harford County man has been arrested after police say he shot his sibling in Belcamp on Friday night.
Montierre Quaron Echols, of Belcamp, faces charges including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, court records show.
The county sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of Perkins Place. They identified the victim as Alexander Enrique Lloyd, 29, of Edgewood, and said he is expected to survive his injuries.
Deputies say a motive remains under investigation, and that Echols and Lloyd are siblings.
Echols was being held without bail at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.