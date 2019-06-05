Revitalization efforts on U.S. 40 in Aberdeen [Pictures]
Today, many of the motels on U.S. 40 between Joppa and Havre de Grace are boarded up, or offering cut-rate rooms. Some eateries, including the iconic New Ideal Diner in Aberdeen, are closed. There are plans for revitalization along U.S. 40, but in Aberdeen they center around another form of transit -- a train station that carries Amtrak's Northeast Regional service and is on MARC's Penn Line -- that's growing in importance as America's road trip culture declines. Read the story.
