A Colorado man, Bruce Kirschner, made a pilgimage to the Mountain Christian Church cemetery in Joppa on Saturday, March 25, to honor Capt. John Reckord, who was Kirschner's late father's company commander during World War II. Kirschner also honored all the men of Capt. Reckord's L Company who were part of the D-Day invasion. Capt. Reckord was killed in action on June 23, 1944.