Anita Lechner, left, hands out candy to trick-or-treaters outside of Beards Hill Barber Shop in Aberdeen during the annual Halloween parade at Beards Hill Shopping Center on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Aydon Rosaria age 2, left, dressed as the Wolf holds hands with Amanda Lawrence, right, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood outside of Klein's Shop-Rite in Aberdeen during the annual Beards Hill Plaza parade on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Trick-or-treaters came out to show of their costumes and collect some candy from local stores at the Beards Hill Shopping Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the annual Halloween Costume Parade.

Matt Hazlett for The Record