Small plane crashes, bursts into flames near Ocean City

A small plane crashed Sunday afternoon, erupting into flames just outside Ocean City.
Maryland State Police wrote in a news release that they are investigating a small plane crash that happened around 2:40 p.m. in Berlin in Worcester County, a few miles outside the resort town.
The plane — a 1976 Grumman Acft Eng Cor-Schweizer crop duster — crashed into a cornfield off Tall Timber Road near Makin Lane in Berlin, police wrote.
Upon arriving, the officers saw the plane was engulfed in flames, police wrote, and the Berlin Fire Company was called out to extinguish the blaze.
Police wrote that the plane wasn’t carrying any chemicals at the time of the crash.
The pilot, Robert Bunning, 62, of Berlin, was not injured and told police he crash-landed the plane after it had engine trouble.