Watch this whale pop up in Ocean City waters

Chasin’ Tides Charters had just put out its bait in Ocean City on June 17 when a large object peered above the ocean’s surface.

Appearing above water for just a second, a whale was captured on video by the charter’s captain, Chase Eberle. The four-second video shows the massive mammal peeking above the ocean, as if to say “hi,” just before dipping back into the water.

Chasin’ Tides Charters posted the video on Facebook, which has received almost 7,000 views, over 100 likes and nearly 100 shares.

Although not too common, whales have been sighted near Ocean City in the past. For example, in April 2018 a Pennsylvania man was on vacation with his family and noticed a whale while fishing.

In August, a man caught a massive bull shark in the Chesapeake Bay in Southern Maryland and a Somerset County couple caught a three-clawed crab. They're just two examples of the many unique aquatic sightings we've had in the recent past. Take a look.

He captured the whale in a 30-second video, showing the whale swimming right up to the pier where they were fishing.

In July 2015, several beach-goers spotted a whale as it breached the ocean’s surface.

Despite the whale’s elusiveness, Ocean City is no stranger to aquatic animal encounters. An 8-foot, 9-inch great white shark dubbed Brunswick was detected off the coast this month.

As Chasin’ Tides Charters’ Facebook post said: “You never know what you may see while out on the ocean.”