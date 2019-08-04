Advertisement

2 killed when boat strikes pier on Wicomico River on Eastern Shore

Associated Press |
Aug 04, 2019 | 4:19 PM
| Fruitland

Two people have died after a boat struck a pier on the Wicomico River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

A spokeswoman with Maryland Natural Resources Police told news outlets that the accident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

Six people were on the 20-foot boat. In addition to the two who were killed, three were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews from Salisbury, Fruitland and Allen responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

The names of those killed were not initially released.

Advertisement
Advertisement