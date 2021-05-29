Two teens charged after quadruple stabbing at Ocean City house party, police say

Two 18-year-olds have been charged with several counts of assault and reckless endangerment over a quadruple stabbing in Ocean City at the start of Memorial Day weekend.
All involved suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Ocean City police say.
Police allege that Delaware resident Stas Urbanski-Hughes and Brandon Storm Allen Messick of Ocean City assaulted two others outside a fire station in the 10 block of 130th St.
Officers responded to the scene around 12:35 a.m., finding all four with stab wounds, according to law enforcement.
Police say the four had been at a house party in the area, but did not say what led to the attack.
Ocean City EMS rendered emergency medical care before two victims were flown to Tidal Health by Maryland State Police Trooper 4, and the third was flown to Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police Trooper 2. The fourth victim was not taken to the hospital, police said.
Urbanski-Hughes and Hughes are charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and openly wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Both are waiting to be seen by a Maryland District Court commissioner, police said.