12-year-old girl calls scars and shark tooth necklace souvenirs of startling encounter in shallow water in Ocean City

Shark bite survivor Jordan Prushinski sits by the family pool at her home Aug. 7 in Plains Township Pennsylvania. Days after getting bitten by a shark, Jordan Prushinski asked her parents to buy her a shark tooth necklace at a gift shop just as her family was leaving Ocean City, Maryland. Jordan, who received 42 stitches as a result of the shark bite, remains in good spirits and her pediatrician said her wounds are “healing beautifully.” The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice (DAVE SCHERBENCO/AP)