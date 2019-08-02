Pontoon boat capsizes with 15 people on board in Ocean City

Fifteen people were on board a rental pontoon boat when it struck a bridge and capsized Thursday afternoon, the US Coast Guard in Ocean City said.
Officer Jeffery Beauvais said just before 1 p.m. units were sent for a water rescue. A pontoon boat with 15 people on board hit the Route 50 bridge that connects West Ocean City to the mainland. The boat completely capsized and three “good Samaritans” on other boats helped save the individuals, the officer said.
A few of the people on board suffered minor injuries, and one person was transported to the hospital.