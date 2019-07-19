Plane flips while pilot attempts abrupt landing in Ocean City

A pilot suffered a shoulder injury Friday after his plane flipped while trying to land at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, Maryland State Police said.
The crash occurred at about noon with police describing it as a “mishap” on Twitter.
The pilot successfully took off from the airport but thought he was experiencing engine trouble. As he hit the runway, the Vans RV-7A single engine aircraft flipped once, police said.
He turned back around and tried to land his plane, said Brenda Carl, Maryland State Police spokeswoman.
The pilot was taken to Peninsula General Hospital with a “minor” shoulder injury, Carl said.
The pilot, who police did not identify, is from Virginia and was the only occupant inside the plane.