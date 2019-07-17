Plane crash-lands in water along Ocean City beach after engine failure

A small plane was forced to crash-land in the water along the beach in Ocean City on Tuesday after it experienced an engine failure.
Maryland State Police wrote on Twitter at about 8:30 p.m. that a single engine Cessna 172RG owned by Trevor Deihl, 23, of Reedville, Va., crash-landed in the water while Deihl was flying from Virginia to the Ocean City airport.
Police wrote that Deihl was able to glide the plane onto the water and, while it was a crash-landing, nobody was injured. Deihl spoke with investigators at the scene.
Federal aviation officials have been notified and the investigation is ongoing, police wrote.