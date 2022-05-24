Dave Matthews, The Lumineeers and Alanis Morissette top bill at 3-day Oceans Calling Festival this fall in Ocean City

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette will headline the three-day Oceans Calling Festival this fall in Ocean City.

There will be over 30 musical performances on three stages on the Ocean City Boardwalk from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The first day will feature Matthews & Reynolds, along with Dirty Heads, O.A.R., Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan and more.

The Lumineers are the second-day headiners. That day’s lineup also will include Cage the Elephant, Logic, Young the Giants, Jimmy Eat World and Allen Stone.

Alanis Morissette is top-billed the final day, along with Cyndi Lauper, Sublime, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence and others.

Catch of the day: The first-ever #OceansCalling Lineup! 🙌 Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of unforgettable... Posted by Oceans Calling Festival on Monday, May 23, 2022

Tickets will go on sale noon Wednesday at oceanscallingfestival.com. One-day passes start at $99 for general admission and go up to $795. Three-day general admission starts at $185 and ranges up to $1,250.

The festival in the Worcester County resort city also will include appearances by celebrity chefs such as Andrew Zimmern, known for “Bizarre Food with Andrew Zimmern,” and Amanda Freitag, a frequent guest judge on “Chopped.”