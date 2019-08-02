Fire rips through Ocean City’s Mad Fish Bar & Grill, officials say

A three-alarm fire tore through an Ocean City restaurant early Friday morning, fire officials said on social media.
Ocean City Communications received several 911 calls shortly after 4 a.m. for a reported structure fire at Mad Fish Bar & Grill in the 12800 block of Harbor Road. Rescue crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire visible, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
The blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in multiple fire companies to assist.
Fire officials said the restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Restaurant officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.
Crews were still on the scene just before 9 a.m. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.