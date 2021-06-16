Maryland NAACP, community leaders call for suspension of Ocean City officers over videos of violent arrests

During the June 13 arrest of Anderson, bystanders can be heard in the background of social media videos shouting at officers. Three other Black teenagers, Kamere Day, 19, Khalil Warren, 19, and Jahtique John Lewis, 18, were taken into custody, one of whom officers shot with a Taser. Police said the four teens resisted arrest and yelled obscenities at the arresting officers. Police said they were charged with resisting arrest, among other offenses. All four teenagers were from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.