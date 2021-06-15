Mother of 18-year-old arrested in Ocean City says police treated her son ‘as an animal’

The family of a man arrested on Ocean City’s boardwalk earlier this month went on national television Tuesday to speak out against the officers’ actions.
Jessica Barber criticized police for how they treated her 18-year-old son Taizier A. Griffin.
Griffin, of Perryville, was arrested on the boardwalk on June 6 after police stopped him for allegedly violating a town ordinance that prohibits vaping on the boardwalk. It eventually led to an officer Tasering him and charging him with resisting arrest and other offenses.
“Something completely menial turned into violating my child, treating him like he was an animal,” Barber told The Today Show on the NBC network.
Griffin’s arrest was captured on video that circulated on social media, along with a second incident Saturday night in which four young men were arrested and charged after police said one of the young men had been vaping. Both videos have drawn criticism from statewide leaders who have claimed the officers used excessive force. Taizier appeared to have his hands up as he was Tasered, while another young man on Saturday was shown being kneed repeatedly in his side by an officer as he was held down by other officers attempting to arrest him.
The videos come after the Maryland legislature passed multiple policing reforms, including a new statewide standard for when officers can use force.
Griffin’s brother, Tayvin Griffin, also told Today that he was on the boardwalk when his brother was arrested.
“It just happened so quick. He just reached for his book bag and next thing I know he was on the ground,” he said.
