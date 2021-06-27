One person sustains minor injuries after small plane crashes into bay near Ocean City airport

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a plane crash near the Ocean City Airport in Berlin Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident, which took place during takeoff, ended with the plane in the water nearby, said Sgt. Colin Sweitzer with the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack. The airport borders the Sinepuxent Bay, which separates West Ocean City from Assateague Island.
The four other people aboard did not seek medical treatment, Sweitzer said.
This article may be updated.