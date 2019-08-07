Photoshopped Michael Jordan sightings in Ocean City pepper social media as White Marlin Open continues

First, Michael Jordan’s yacht appeared in Ocean City. Then came his private plane. And now, the memes.
The basketball legend’s boat, Catch 23, is registered to participate in the White Marlin Open fishing tournament this week. And although Jordan himself hasn’t appeared biking on the boardwalk, ice skating at the Carousel Hotel or stopping by Dumser’s for some ice cream, his Photoshopped doppelganger has been all over town.
It’s unknown whether Jordan himself is participating in the tournament, but locals and beachgoers alike were quick to the memes after the competition started Monday.
One altered photo placed him atop an Assateague pony, another placed him on the beach next to Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who notoriously spent a day at a beach that was closed to the public during a state government shutdown in 2017.
Others still plopped him into Ocean City bars and restaurants, and aboard the slingshot ride on the Jolly Roger amusement park’s boardwalk pier.
The tournament lasts until Friday, but boats are only allowed to fish for three of the five days. The White Marlin Open’s website listed Wednesday as the fishing day for Catch 23. No catches were reported for the boat on the Open’s site as of publication Wednesday afternoon.