Mom says son infected with flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio off coast of Ocean City

A woman says a trip to a Maryland beach left her son covered in wounds from flesh-eating bacteria.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Brittany Carey says her son went swimming off the coast of Ocean City last week and had red spots all over his body by the next morning.

Carey wrote about the infection on Facebook on Saturday and shared photos of the wounds. She says Peninsula Regional Health System physicians have diagnosed her son with Vibrio.

A Pennsylvania man says his 77-year-old mother died after being infected with similar bacteria when she scraped her leg at a Florida beach.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio bacteria can be found in coastal waterways. It warns people to keep salt or brackish water away from wounds.

