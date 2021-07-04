Fireworks explode prematurely on Ocean City beach, causing minor injuries to professionals setting up, officials say

A large amount of fireworks were set off unintentionally on the Ocean City beach Sunday, officials said, during preparations for a professional Fourth of July show.
Employees of the fireworks company sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No beach or boardwalk visitors were injured, according to the fire department.
“Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in a news release.
“Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”
The explosion happened at Dorchester Street and the beach, along Ocean City’s boardwalk, during preparations for one of the town’s two professional fireworks shows for Fourth of July, said Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin. The other takes place at Northside Park on 125th Street.
