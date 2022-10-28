In waters off Ocean City, woman takes a bite out of Maryland record book by catching 18-pound smooth dogfish

Fay Ganster and her husband, Jason Ganster, pose with the state-record 18-pound smooth dogfish Fay caught last week off the coast of Ocean City. (Courtesy of Fay Ganster )

When Fay Ganster reeled in an 18-pound smooth dogfish Saturday off the coast of Ocean City, she had dinner, not state records, on her mind.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, this is the perfect size for eating,’” Ganster said. “Until the captain said, ‘This could be a record.’”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognized Ganster, 59, on Thursday as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with her smooth dogfish catch.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, resident has been visiting Maryland beaches since she was a child. She works as a safety coordinator at a crane rental business, where her co-workers call her “queen of the shop.”

Ganster convinced her husband, Jason, who is more partial to river and lake fishing, that they should charter a boat to fish for sharks, an activity she hadn’t done in more than 12 years.

After their Saturday trip was nearly scuttled by a bad weather forecast and then a tangled propeller, the couple spent hours fishing near the Isle of Wight shoal, using bluefish they caught as bait.

Then Ganster felt something heavy and engaged in a “20-minute fight” to reel in her catch. She said Captain John Foreman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter immediately recognized that the shark might break the previous record.

“He knew, thank goodness, because that thing would’ve been butchered up on my kitchen table and we never would have known we had a record,” Ganster said. She said shark can be prepared in a variety of ways, including grilled or broiled with butter, lemon and herbs.

Back on shore, the fish’s weight was certified at Ocean City’s Sunset Marina. A Department of Natural Resources biologist confirmed the catch, the agency said in a news release.

“It was very exciting,” Ganster said. “My next thought was, ‘How am I going to get this thing back home so I can reach out to a taxidermist?’”

She said a local taxidermist told her sharks are difficult to preserve because of their skin, but she is having a mount made based on a precise fiberglass replica of the fish she caught.

The Department of Natural Resources allows smooth dogfish to be caught-year round with no daily limits for ships or anglers. Ganster had never fished specifically for smooth dogfish, a member of the shark family that swims in groups.

“If you’re going to do it, might as well do it right,” she said.