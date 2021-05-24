Juvenile charged after 82 vehicles are vandalized at high school, Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Office says

STEVENSVILLE — A juvenile has been charged with vandalizing dozens of vehicles at a high school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, authorities said.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday that the school resource officer at Kent Island High School was called to the student parking lot Thursday and saw multiple vandalized vehicles. Officials determined that 82 vehicles were vandalized with orange paint.
The officer found the suspect, who admitted to the vandalism, and the suspect’s father came to the school and took custody, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect was charged with malicious destruction of property scheme and disruption of school activity, the sheriff’s office said. School administrators also issued disciplinary measures against the suspect.