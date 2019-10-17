A Maryland man has died from injuries he suffered during a crash in Delaware that involved a pickup truck towing an amusement park ride.
Delaware State Police wrote in a news release Wednesday that Joao D. Ferraz, 25, of Rockville in Montgomery County died Monday after he was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries.
Ferraz was a back-seat passenger in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was struck Sunday by a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck “towing a trailer carrying an amusement park ride,” police said.
The Jetta was in front of the pickup while traveling on Seashore Highway in Bridgeville, Delaware, when it pulled over to the shoulder, police said.
Once there, police said the Jetta then attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway. The pickup truck, which was also traveling on Seashore Highway, then struck the left side of the car, police said.
Ferraz was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.