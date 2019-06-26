Couple suing Ocean City for negligence over tram accident

A Maryland woman who says a tram dragged her along the Ocean City boardwalk is suing the popular vacation town for negligence.

Mona and Gregory Jones are seeking $75,000 in response to the September 2017 accident.

Court documents state Mona Jones reported a driver lost control of the tram and struck her, knocking her to the ground before dragging her across the boardwalk.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports she was dragged 20 to 40 feet until passengers screamed for the driver to stop.

The lawsuit says Jones injured her leg and spent over a month in a trauma ward.

Ocean City Solicitor Guy Ayres says it's questionable whether the tram ran into Jones. Ayres says witnesses stated she ran into the tram.

Information from The Daily Times of Salisbury.