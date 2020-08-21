xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
U.S. Coast Guard rescues six people after boat catches fire near Ocean City

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 21, 2020 12:43 AM
The Coast Guard and the crew of fishing vessel Smugglers Point rescued six people from the 54-foot cruiser yacht “No Filter” 3 miles south of Ocean City.
The Coast Guard and the crew of fishing vessel Smugglers Point rescued six people from the 54-foot cruiser yacht "No Filter" 3 miles south of Ocean City.

U.S. Coast Guard crews and several good Samaritans rescued six people after their boat caught fire Thursday about 3 miles south of Ocean City.

The owner of the 54-foot cruiser yacht “No Filter” alerted the Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region command center that a fire had broken out on board and that all six mariners were abandoning ship. Several boaters in the area also contacted the command center to notify them that the boat had become engulfed in flames.

The Coast Guard station in Ocean City quickly launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to the scene.

Crew members are pictured after being rescued Thursday.
Crew members are pictured after being rescued Thursday.

Crews on the fishing vessel “Smugglers Point” arrived on scene first after overhearing the urgent broadcast and safely recovered all six individuals. No one was injured in the incident and all six boaters were wearing life jackets.
Coast Guard crews safely brought five individuals back to the station. The unnamed owner of “No Filter” stayed behind to await boat towing crews.

