Black Lives Matter murals approved in Chestertown, ending weeks of contentious debate

The governing body of an Eastern Shore town where slaves were once sold in the public square has approved the installation of anti-racist murals in its downtown area, resolving a controversy that has roiled the community for weeks.
Mayor Chris Cerino of Chestertown, the seat of Kent County, joined all four members of the town council Monday night in approving the painting of two murals — one that reads “Black Lives Matter,” the other “We Can’t Breathe” — in the streets in two prominent places, the historic business district on the waterfront and a traditionally Black neighborhood uptown.
The decision puts to rest a debate that locals say grew contentious in the weeks that have passed since three residents, all members of a local advocacy group, submitted a proposal for the project in July.
At the outset of Monday’s public Zoom meeting, Cerino, a Democrat, and one council member opposed the plan, two others were known to back it, and one more was seen as a swing vote, but the testimony of more than 20 local residents, including three professors from Washington College, brought about unanimous support during the nearly three-hour session.
“When we proposed the idea, we had no idea it would turn into the long-term drama it did,” says Maria Wood, a Chestertown resident who helped write and publicize the proposal. “In the end, our elected officials were willing to listen to their constituents and the community. The process worked for us in this instance.”
The drama began July 6, when Wood, a community arts director, and Arlene Lee, a retired lawyer, both white, and Wanda Boyer, a social services professional who is Black, brought the idea of the murals to a council meeting.
The three are members of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, a local group that offered its endorsement.
The idea, Woods says, was to create a local version of anti-racist signs that have sprung up in cities and towns across the country in the aftermath of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of police this year.
Shorty after Floyd’s death in late May, Cerino said in a speech in Chestertown that the city, a community of about 5,000 people, would lend its support to efforts advocating inclusiveness.
But when the three presented the idea, he balked, arguing that the murals would clash with the quaint Colonial architecture of Chestertown, much of which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
He and the council members were inundated with emails in opposition to the idea over the next few weeks, he says, some on the grounds that the murals would come across as too divisive for such a small community.
Others, he says, argued that Black Lives Matter is more than just a positive human sentiment; it’s also the name of a left-leaning political organization whose goals they don’t support. And many said painting any message on a public street is legally problematic.
The more than 300 emails mayor alone received were not only unusually passionate but “split right down the middle” on the issue, Cerino says, a situation that left him feeling not a little shell-shocked.
“This was the most contentious issue I’ve dealt with in my seven years as mayor, by far,” he said Tuesday.
Critics of the proposal raised yet another question: If a mural or another public statement were in fact to be approved, should it take the suggested form? Many, Cerino says, argued that the downtown area — a recognized historic district that fronts on the Chester River — might not be the right place to paint in giant letters words that some might find incendiary.
To Boyer, that was a no-brainer from the beginning.
Historians say it was in those few blocks that enslaved people were once taken off boats, paraded in chains to the steps of the historic Custom House, often beaten, and put up for public auction.
Boyer, who grew up in what she describes as a mostly African American part of Chestertown, recalls playing around that building as a child in the 1970s, looking through the metal bars that covered a window at ground level, and seeing shackles on the walls that she later learned were once used to imprison slaves.
Black residents still feel less than welcome venturing “downtown,” she says, where many of the historic buildings that still define Chestertown in the public imagination were built by enslaved people — and where, she says, there are still no black-owned businesses.
“What better place to put a public statement that Black Lives Matter than right there on High Street?” Boyer says, adding that locating the words within a block or two of the Custom House was a point on which her group would not compromise.
The second mural — the one that reads “We Can’t Breathe” — is to be painted on College Avenue in the uptown area, a largely Black neighborhood.
Cerino says the outcome might have been different had opponents of the plan come out in greater numbers on Monday night. Of the more than three dozen who attended the Zoom meeting, only two spoke against the planned murals.
That, Wood says, was in keeping with the nature of the debate over the past five weeks, as those who opposed largely remained anonymous — including a group of downtown business owners who hired a local attorney to oppose the murals on the grounds that they would violate zoning ordinances.
Wood, Boyer and Lee, meanwhile, had threatened to force the issue if the proposal were defeated, up to and including pushing to impeach the mayor and council members, all of them Democrats.
In the end, the council voted to adopt the two phrases as official city statements, a move that constituted Chestertown’s approval. The murals are to be painted by volunteers as part of a still unscheduled community event and will be left in place for a year, then reevaluated. Backers are responsible for their maintenance.
Boyer, for her part, says she expected the group’s campaign to end in “disappointment” and found herself “very surprised” at the outcome.
It represents one small but important step forward in what she sees as a long journey toward inclusiveness.
“It tells me that with unity and perseverance, change is possible,” she says.